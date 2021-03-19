Patrons of the St. Simons Island Library have until March 25 to stop by and check out as many books as they wish before the library closes temporarily for three weeks of renovations.
Checking out books ahead of the closure will not only ensure that library visitors have plenty to read for the next month but will also be a favor to the staff. The more books checked out, the fewer they have to box up, move out and re-shelve in April when the library reopens.
Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, had her tape measure out Tuesday as she estimated how to best use every inch of the 4,125 square foot space in the Casino at St. Simons’ Neptune Park.
The library will close March 26 and reopen April 19. New furniture and additional shelving will be installed during that time, paint will be freshened and the current shelving will be reconfigured into a new layout.
“We’re reusing everything we possibly can so that way we can make the most bang for our buck,” Mullis said.
The project is funded by some $125,000 in private donations. The majority of the funds were bequeathed by Belitje Bancker Bull, a dedicated supporter of the library who maintained a lifelong love of the organization and spent many hours there with her children and husband over the years.
The library also received a monetary contribution from Lee Scheinman, a longtime patron and supporter of the library, and a donation was made by Carolyn Strohm in memory of her son, Paul, an avid reader, to complete the adult reading area.
An anonymous donation was made by a local library supporter to purchase mobile shelving in the children’s area.
Elisa Walker, an interior designer with McMillan Pazden Smith Architecture who also oversaw the recent remodel of the Brunswick library, led the redesign effort for the project.
New carpeting was added in the library in 2016 along with a new coat of paint, but at that time funding was insufficient to upgrade the furniture. The recent donations made the renovation possible, Mullis said.
Most of the changes being made are based on comments and suggestions through the years from the library’s patrons and with their needs and interests in mind.
“Staff are constantly making note of things like that when patrons make comments to us because we have that relationship with them,” said Hesper Montford, manager of the St. Simons Library. “And we do hear a lot of feedback on a regular basis.”
Comfortable furniture meant for lounging and reading a book or periodical is being pushed closer to the library’s windows, which offer an expansive view of the park and the St. Simons Sound.
Four-person tables are being exchanged for more two-person tables. Touchdown seats and tables will be added for temporary sitting or setting down items, and shelves will be set up in ascending height to provide a clear organization of space.
Extra seating will be added to the children’s room, as will mobile shelves. The new set up will be perfect for the return of children’s story-time events this summer, Mullis said.
When the library reopens, books on hold will be available for self pick-up, which is a change also made recently at the Brunswick library.
But before the renovation work begins, library staff encourage the community to check out some books.
“As many as you want. There is no limit,” Mullis said. “The more you check out, the more we don’t have to move.”
Due dates will be extended, and items checked out won’t be due until the end of April.
Staff will also be waiving any late fees that may accrue due to the service interruption. Holds going to the SSI Library will also be paused until the library reopens.
The Brunswick Library will be fully operational throughout the project. Patrons may check out, return and renew items there.