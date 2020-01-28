Following a similar lawsuit filed in Glynn County Superior Court, nine St. Simons Island landowners filed a lawsuit against a subdivision developer in federal court earlier this month over alleged violations of environmental regulations.
In a complaint filed Jan. 17, the plaintiffs allege Mortgage of America Lenders violated the Clean Water Act during the construction of the 11.3-acre Captain’s Cove subdivision, located off North Harrington Road.
All named plaintiffs either live or own property near the under-construction subdivision.
“This is a citizen civil suit to enforce the statutory requirements of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (Clean Water Act) ... against defendant Mortgage of America Lenders LLC,” according to the complaint.
The complaint goes on to assert that the developer has disturbed roughly 1.5 acres of wetlands determined to be jurisdictional waters by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has drained and continues to drains polluted stormwater into wetlands and has failed to abide by its approved stormwater management plan, among other things, all violations of the Clean Water Act.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs requested an order declaring the allegations to be fact, compelling the developer to restore the disturbed wetlands, a $37,500 penalty for every day of each violation of the Clean Water Act, a jury trial and attorney’s fees.
As of Monday, the developer had yet to respond to the allegations.
The federal lawsuit follows a similar one filed by many of the same landowners in June 2019, which alleged Mortgage of America Lenders — along with the developers of the Tabby Place subdivision, also on North Harrington Road — violated Glynn County ordinance, its U.S. Army Corps-approved drainage plan and infringed on the landowners’ “full use and enjoyment of their property,” among other things.
In that lawsuit, Mortgage of America Lenders denied all allegations of violating environmental regulations.
In November, Superior Court Judge Robert Guy ordered the parties into mediation.
Since then, plaintiffs have filed several requests for document production and defendants have filed objections to those requests, but no order has since been delivered.