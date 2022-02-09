St. Simons Island town hall scheduled for Wednesday
Residents of the Glynn County Commission’s Second District are invited to a town hall meeting toinight to discuss local issues and a proposed special-purpose, local-option sales tax referendum.
The meeting is scheduled from 6:45-7:45 p.m. today in the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
District 2 includes St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands. Citizens will get five minutes each to speak.
Given the name SPLOST 2022, the commissioners are soliciting thoughts from citizens for infrastructure and capital projects on which to use the proceeds from the tax. SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that can last from one to six years and must be approved by voters. The last such tax, SPLOST 2021, failed at the ballot box in March of last year.
The public is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
— The Brunswick News