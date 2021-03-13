Glynn County is more likely to move ahead with sidewalk projects on Sea Island and Frederica roads after the two were separated and reduced in scope.
“We’re taking those two projects to the finance committee (on March 23) to discuss,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Glynn County commissioners voted last month to reject a single bid on the contract combining the two Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects from Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup, which submitted a proposal of $1.58 million. That was well outside the combined budgets of both projects, which were $490,000 for Frederica Road and $124,200 for Sea Island Road.
“The Frederica Road, it was just more work than the $490,000 that was allocated in 2015, 2016,” Austin said. “So we focused in on fixing the panels in the Sea Palms area, widening the area between Windward (Drive) and Bennie’s (Red Barn), because that’s kind of a chokepoint there, and doing three little sidewalks at the Frederica-Demere roundabout.”
Several segments of sidewalk south of Sea Island Road on Frederica were completely removed from the project description.
After reducing the scope of the project, bids for the Frederica Road sidewalk project came in at a more acceptable price point.
E&D Contracting Services of Savannah submitted a bid of $524,386, Allen Owens Construction of Blackshear pitched $436,380, The Mitchell Group, based in Carrollton, estimated $346,780 and Swindell Construction of Glennville came up with $469,240.
While all were over the $124,200 budget, the bids for Sea Island Road were much lower. Allen Owens Construction bid $176,620; Swindell Construction $159,584; and Curb and Gutter Professionals $153,440.
That project entails extending a sidewalk from Hamilton Road to Demere Road to create a safer pedestrian crossing, Austin said.
County spokesman Matthew Kent said some of the savings from the Frederica Road project may be able to be reallocated, but the low bid on the project was suspect, according to Austin. The contractor did not visit the area before putting the estimate together, he said, so that may change.
“We may have gotten lowballed on Frederica so we’re making sure that contractor has a good bid,” Austin said.
The matter is likely to be on the county finance committee’s next meeting agenda, scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 23. It will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.