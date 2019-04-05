Tragedy struck a St. Simons Island family Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 in south Alabama, where a vehicle eluding law enforcement collided with a vehicle driven by a father and son, leaving both men dead, said Lt. Byron Pigott of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Joseph L. Andrews, 81, of St. Simons Island, was pronounced dead Thursday at University Hospital in Mobile, Ala., Pigott said. Kevin J. Andrews, 54, of Milton, Fla., died at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon on I-10 in Baldwin County, Ala., Pigott said.
The father and son were westbound in a 2018 Ford Escape on I-10 at about 1:49 p.m. Monday in Baldwin County when they were struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle traveling in the interstate’s westbound lanes, he said.
A Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy had attempted a traffic stop on the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu in the eastbound lane of I-10. The vehicle attempted to elude the deputy, eventually driving east in I-10’s westbound lanes and colliding with the Ford Escape driven by Joseph Andrews, Pigott said.
The driver and both passengers of the Chevrolet Malibu died at the scene. The three still have not been identified. During the course of the chase, the driver exited the interstate twice in Baldwin County, then conducted a U-turn on I-10 before colliding with the Andrews’ Ford Escape, Pigott said.
Joseph Andrews was airlifted from the scene to University Hospital. A family member told WKRG 5 in Mobile, Ala., that the elder Andrews had remained in a coma at the hospital until his death.
The two men were headed to San Diego, Calif., where Kevin Andrews lived, the relative told WKRG. Kevin Andrews was a graduate of Glynn Academy and Georgia Southern University. He was in the process of moving to Milton, near Pensacola, Fla., Pigott said.