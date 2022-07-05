For St. Simons Island head beach lifeguard Abby Glotzbach, helping people is at the forefront of life no matter the time of year.
Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Glotzbach moved to the Golden Isles at the age of 5 for her dad’s work. Hoping for a summer job at 15, she applied for one of the only jobs someone of her age could have: lifeguarding at a pool on Jekyll Island.
The summer job eventually became a passion for lifeguarding,combining Glotzbach’s love of swimming, a fun work environment and, most importantly, helping others.
“I have always really liked helping people. Being on the first line of defense on the beach feels good and is very rewarding,” Glotzbach said.
Glotzbach recently graduated from Coastal College of Georgia, and she plans to continue her work as a phlebotomist when summer is over.
“I’m currently a phlebotomist and after the summer is over I will go back to that. I’m also interested in being an EMS or a surgical assistant,” Glotzbach said.
After nine years of working as a lifeguard, Glotzbach is now a head lifeguard on the beach, a job that leads to increased responsibility over not only beachgoers, but other lifeguards on staff.
“As a head lifeguard I lead in-service trainings and lead and supervise rescues and make sure my guards feel comfortable and safe on the job,” Glotzbach said.
When asked for some of the most impactful moments during her nine years as a lifeguard, she points back to a couple weeks ago. After a man was injured during a boogie boarding accident in the water, Glotzbach and her co-workers had to administer 12 CPR cycles. One CPR cycle consists of 30 chest compressions and two breaths.
She calls it one of the most rewarding yet nerve-racking moments during her time as a lifeguard.
“What makes me happy is helping people and knowing that what I do at work can save someone’s life and make a difference in the lives of them and their family,” Glotzbach said.
Glotzbach urges residents and visitors to listen to the lifeguards and pay attention to the beach warning flags at all major beach access points.
A green flag indicates low hazards and calm conditions; yellow warns of medium hazards like light currents or surf; purple is flown when dangerous marine life such as jellyfish, stingrays or other dangerous fish have been spotted; red indicates high hazards and rough conditions like strong surf or currents; and a double red flag is flown when beaches are closed to the public.
She says this summer has been busy and many beachgoers are ignoring the flags and not listening to lifeguards.
“This year, people on the beaches have been crazy. My advice to anyone coming to the beach is if you are not a great swimmer or if you have children, stay near a lifeguard, don’t swim beyond your capabilities, watch the tides and weather and if you’re unsure about something, ask a lifeguard,” Glotzbach said.
Though she has loved her time as a lifeguard, Glotzbach is excited about what’s ahead for her.
“I love working as a lifeguard every summer. It is a great work environment with awesome people, and it is such a fun job. It is definitely a very serious job, but every summer I have a great time,” Glotzbach said.
For more information on beach access, beach safety and other resources, visit glynncounty.org/1498/Beaches-and-Pools.