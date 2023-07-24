St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.
The First District includes the whole Georgia coast and stretches inland, to Appling and Ware counties, among others.
Duncan is co-owner of St. Simons-based Duncan Builders — which specializes in residential design, construction and renovation — and a former member and vice chairman of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission. He also served on the JWSC’s finance committee.
Duncan and his wife, Bonnie, live in Glynn Haven.
“I think my governance experience has been recognized and I think I can do that effectively with others,” Duncan told The News on Friday.
According to the DCA’s website, the department focuses on providing “safe and affordable housing, local government assistance and community and economic development.”
In the Golden Isles, the DCA’s influence can be seen in the grant-writing process. Both the Glynn County government and the Brunswick municipality receive several grants annually from the DCA. Some examples are a grant issued for a drainage overhaul in the College Park neighborhood and grants issued in the city limits for the renovation of rundown homes and demolition of abandoned ones.
The department also oversees the Brunswick Housing Authority.
His first act will be to familiarize himself with the board’s members and committees, as well as Department of Community Affairs Director Christopher Nunn and his staff. Afterward, he’ll figure out where his talents and effort can be most effectively applied.
“I really look forward to the opportunity to serve in that way,” Duncan said.
If possible, Duncan said he hopes to bring even more of that money to Glynn County.
“Surely I would be interested in helping my home community, and what applications are pending and the specific needs. If there’s a way to direct funding to Glynn County and our district, that’s what I’m supposed to do,” Duncan said.
The DCA board meets quarterly, with its next meeting scheduled for August.