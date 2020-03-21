Beaches on St. Simons Island stood empty Saturday with the exception of occasional patrols and a handful of visitors attempting to sneak past law enforcement officers stationed at access points.
At around noon, interim Glynn Count Police Chief Jay Wiggins said the public had been very cooperative since the beaches officially closed to the public at 6 o'clock that morning.
“I’ve been driving around all morning just talking to people. The public has been great in this,” Wiggins said.
Glynn County commissioners voted Friday to close the beaches and the St. Simons Island Pier through April 13 in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Jekyll Island Authority followed, closing its beaches for the same period.
The county pulled resources from the GCPD, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol and Glynn County Schools resource officers to keep eyes on the sand from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Not that there was much to keep their eyes on.
Glynn County Police Department investigator Antonio Hurst ran into only one group of people trying to get onto the beach near the old Coast Guard station parking area during an early afternoon patrol. They didn’t put up much of a fight when asked to leave, he said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this quiet,” Hurst said.
He wasn’t too put out having to patrol the beach on a weekend, he said. Keeping the public safe is among his top priorities.
“Safety is always paramount to me,” Hurst said.
The good weather was a bonus.
At the 15th Street access, visitors congregated on the grass and benches around the boardwalk to catch a few rays.
Matthew Williams, a resident of Chickamauga, questioned the commission’s decision to close the beaches rather than enforce social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Seems asinine that you’d close your beaches and there are groups of 50 on a patio down the road,” Williams said.
James and Christy Collins came down from Cochran, near Macon, and didn’t find out about the closure until they got to the beach Saturday morning.
“I think it’s the wise thing to do,” Christy Collins said. “I don’t know why the restaurants are open, though.”
County and Jekyll Island beaches and the St. Simons Island Pier will remain closed through April 13.