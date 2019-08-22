Barberitos on St. Simons Island received clearance from health inspectors to open Wednesday, but may remain closed out of an “abundance of caution.”
The restaurant closed voluntarily on Tuesday following a health inspection. Owners and the Glynn County Health Department stated the closure was due to a pest control issue.
According to a statement from Barberitos’ owner Hudson Wade, the restaurant won’t reopen until he’s “certain the problem has been fully remediated.”
“I anticipate this will be no later than the end of this week,” the statement reads.
Further, Hudson writes in the statement that the restaurant has never had such an issue and that he thanks the community for its support and looks forward to serving customers once again.
— Taylor Cooper