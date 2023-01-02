Among other things, the Glynn County Commission will discuss Thursday a request from the Island South Condo Association to abandon a small parcel of public land used as a park.
The neighborhood is mainly made up of tabby duplexes on a quiet, tucked-away, dead-end road near the McKinnon-St. Simons Island Airport. Angela Metcalf, the immediate past president of the association, says the neighborhood is mostly full-time residents and families.
She doesn’t live in the neighborhood anymore, but her name is on the application because it was filed under her tenure as president. As such, she couldn’t speak for the HOA but was familiar with the application.
“It’s (the parcel) belonged to the county for eons, and we filed the application to see if we could get that easement or property back,” she told The News on Friday. “We didn’t want anything done with it, the county coming in and putting a structure on it that was unsightly.”
Not much can be done with the parcel anyway, she says. Based on information from Glynn County Engineer Paul Andrews, she said the land is under a utility easement. It was originally supposed to be a connecting road to Sand Castle Drive, but the developer evidently thought better and left it as green space.
It’s a largely unknown little parcel, around 0.1 acres, and tucked away from any major roads. As far as she can recall, only neighborhood residents have used it.
“With the building status on the island and everything being developed, we didn’t know if there’d be a lift station put up there,” Metcalf said. “Everyone has access to it, but only locals use it.”
The county commission will consider the application, and others, at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.