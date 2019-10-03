Nafi Espana brought a tote bag. Turned out, she needed a suitcase.
The St. Simons Elementary teacher did not expect the outpouring of support she received during an impromptu coin drive organized to send aid to victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Espana thought all the donated coins would fit in a single small bag, and she was wrong.
“I didn’t really know how well it was going through the classrooms, because we’re all so busy on a daily basis,” Espana said. “(The morning before,) I asked Mrs. (Katy) Ginn, before she went on the announcements, I was like, ‘Hey will you remind the kids about the coin drive, because tomorrow’s the last day and I’m not sure it’s going very well. I just hope we raise at least $75.”
The coin drive took place the week after Hurricane Dorian had ruthlessly pummeled the Bahamas before moving up the coasts of Florida and Georgia. The Golden Isles were mercifully spared the anticipated wrath of the storm, and residents were able to return quickly from the county-mandated evacuation.
The night before she came back to work, Espana watched the news and saw the many images of devastation in the Bahamas. She also read that a $75 donation to MAP International could create a disaster health kit that would serve large groups of people for at least 90 days. She emailed Ginn, the school’s principal, and asked permission to organize a coin drive so students and their families could donate.
“The next morning, I passed out Ziploc baggies to all the teachers and emailed them with what we were doing,” Espana said.
In her email, she also encouraged the teachers to have age-appropriate discussions with their students about what was happening in the Bahamas in the aftermath of the storm.
“It’s certainly relevant to a lot of us, because in the last few years we know the impact that storms can have,” Espana said. “And I guess we just felt like we really dodged a bullet with Dorian.”
A week later, Espana had not been able to check in to see how the coin drive was going in each teacher’s classroom. During her teacher planning period, she set out to collect the coins carrying just a small bag.
She wasn’t prepared for what the teachers had for her.
“Every class I went to, almost every teacher had a story about how it started with one student bringing a big bag of coins or another student wanted to donate their whole piggy bank or a couple of families just wrote a $75 check,” Espana said. “And I couldn’t go to more than a couple of classrooms at a time … I couldn’t pick up my feet walking with how heavy the coins were.”
Her plan to roll the coins herself transformed into a recruitment effort to get other school staff members’ aid. After several hours of coin rolling, they decided to instead take the haul to a Coinstar.
“I had to go into Coinstar with a suitcase of coins because I couldn’t carry it all,” Espana said.
Espana was able to bring a check for $1,960 to the MAP International office in Brunswick.
“I was just totally blown away by the generosity of our students and our families,” she said. “It just got way bigger than I anticipated.”
The coin drive did more than create a donation for those facing hardship in the Bahamas, though. The initiative also offered an opportunity to teach students the value of empathy and generosity.
“Part of our job is not just to teach them math and science, social studies, reading,” Espana said. “It’s really important for us to teach them about community and helping others.”
