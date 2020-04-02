Wednesday marked 20 days since the passengers aboard the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships last felt land beneath their feet, and they’re growing more desperate.
That includes one St. Simons Island couple — Jennifer and Bob Broadus, who believe there may be a way people at home can help them.
The ships contain approximately 1,100 passengers who come from 39 countries. Roughly 300 Americans are divided up between the two vessels — the healthy and more mobile being transferred to the Rotterdam and the ill or disabled remaining on the Zaandam.
Two deaths have been attributed to the illness, according to The Associated Press, while two other deaths also occurred, though they were not being linked to COVID-19, the Broaduses say.
Reports indicate that nine passengers have tested positive with more than 190 people on the Zaandam who have displayed symptoms. The ships are trying to dock at Port Everglades, Fla., in the coming days, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is highly resistant.
For the Broaduses and the other passengers, not being able to dock is a terrifying prospect.
“This is very alarming if not grossly inhumane because there are very sick people who need more intense medical attention who may not get it in time. We know of two passengers that are in very, very serious condition,” Jennifer Broadus said.
“DeSantis is using some pretty tough rhetoric by saying he doesn’t want our passengers dumped in Florida. Garbage is dumped — we are not garbage. We are human beings.”
The Broaduses understand why the governor is worried. But they stress the dire situation facing the passengers, hundreds of whom are American citizens.
“We understand Gov. DeSantis’ concern about controlling COVID-19 in his state. However, (cruise line) Holland America is providing the upmost protocols recommended by the CDC for controlling the disease along very detailed plan for the safe transition to land for their passengers,” she said.
“All passengers will be tested for fever and may even be required to take the quick COVID test, based on availability, which we would welcome.”
The Broaduses have been in touch with a crew member who keeps them abreast of the happenings. They also have internet access and read national news reports on the situation, which they feel are inaccurate — namely the amount of ill passengers looking to disembark. She estimates that 3 percent are sick with flu-like symptoms while 97 percent are healthy.
“Frankly, I don’t know how many people are actually infected, but the vast majority of the passengers are healthy. That is why 800 were migrated to the Rotterdam. A majority of the approximately 440 people still on the Zaandam are healthy also,” she said.
“They are still there because they were assessed mobility challenged — wheelchairs, walkers, people with canes, or advanced age — and could not make the difficult transition to tender boats on choppy seas to get to the Rotterdam.”
The Broaduses are currently mounting an email campaign to help convince DeSantis to let them dock in Florida. They ask that the community help support their cause by emailing governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com.
“Please help by encouraging people to email Gov. Ron DeSantis and send their concern with a plea to allow us to dock safely as soon as possible so we can get home to our families,” she said.
The Broaduses know that they are just a small part of the overall struggle when it comes to facing this virus. But she does feel they are at a higher risk than the general population and acting now is critical.
“Let’s face it, the whole country is in isolation — not just people on cruise ships. We just happen to be in tighter environments which does put us at higher risk,” she said.
“That is why it is really important we are permitted to safely disembark the ships so we can join the general population also in isolation, and follow the CDC guidelines to help control the spread of disease on our own turf.”