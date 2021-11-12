Rear Adm. John D. Spencer, commander of Submarine Group 10 at Kings Bay, is no stranger to Veterans Day observances.
Throughout his 30 years in the service, he is often invited to events such as the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ ceremony to honor the day on St. Simons Island.
Whether it was in Nebraska, San Diego, Kingsland or other places he’s served, he’s felt welcome at each Veterans Day event he has attended.
“The experience in all those locations, though they represent different and diverse parts of this country, have always been welcoming,” Spencer said. “That’s why this is a privilege.”
Spencer gave the keynote address at Thursday’s ceremony that began with a parade down Mallery Street that stretched from the ballfields at Mallery Park to the St. Simons Pier. The parade featured plenty of veterans waving to the crowd. Some walked, some rode in open-top cars, some gently revved their way down the street in motorcycles.
People were lined up down Mallery Street to wave and thank the veterans for their service.
The ceremony took place at Neptune Park shortly after the parade. Two men, one veteran and one civilian, were honored during the event.
John S. Reimler was recognized as the council’s Veteran of the Year. An Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War, Reimler flew 225 combat missions in support of U.S. and Republic of Vietnam troops and also flew more than 30 missions in support of CIA operations in Laos.
He was presented with a plaque from Veterans Council Chairman Bennie Williams and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
“I accept this award for everyone who traded blows with our enemies,” Reimler said. “When I came home from Thailand in 1972, I was hurt, I was angry, I was disgusted. We got sent off to fight a war we were not going to win. Over the years, those hard feelings are something I haven’t forgotten, but they’ve been outweighed and overwhelmed by the realization of the opportunity that I had. It was my privilege and honor to have represented all of you guys in warfare against the North Vietnamese army. Thank you for sending me.”
After Reimler’s powerful words, Williams encouraged the crowd to remember the veterans returning home from Afghanistan and Iraq who may feel the same way Reimler and others did when they returned from Vietnam.
“Based on current events, some of them are probably going to have some pretty hard feelings too,” Williams said. “The least we can do as a community is take them into our arms, hold them and make them feel appreciated.”
While not a veteran, Mike Murphy has spent decades in the Golden Isles showing his support for those who served. Murphy, who owns Mike Murphy Kia of Brunswick, has provided financial support to the Veterans Council for efforts such as the Georgia Honor Flight program and the Memorial Day ceremony.
“People ask me why you do so much. Let me tell you something, I can’t do enough,” Murphy said. “Frankly, I will never be able to do enough. God bless those that defend the Constitution of the United States of America so that people like me can live the American dream and have deep pockets and share.”
That dedication to helping veterans was also echoed by Spencer, who spoke about the work veterans do in the community.
“We honor our veterans for their time in uniform,” Spencer said. “I’d also like to mention our veterans should be honored for when they leave the service for the work they do in our communities and the values they bring such as shared sacrifice and having goals that are bigger than yourself. They’re our policemen, they’re our nurses, they’re our doctors, they’re our mayors — they are leaders in our community. It’s that part of the veteran’s experience that I don’t think we applaud enough.”