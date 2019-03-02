It’s not too late for area youths to attend today’s Aviation Career Day at McKinnon St. Simons Airport.
More than 140 youths, from sixth grade through high school seniors, have already registered for the third annual event, and nearly 100 of the participants have also signed up to fly with Young Eagles, said Leslie Faulkenberry, one of the event organizers. It’s the largest number of youths to ever register for the event.
Pilots and businesses at the airport decided to create the career day because of the nationwide shortage of pilots, mechanics and other jobs at airports.
Those who show up without pre-registering will be asked to register when they enter the event. Unfortunately, the reservations for the 20-minute Young Eagles flights around the Golden Isles are already booked, but there are still plenty of reasons for youths to show up if they are interested in an aviation career, said Jerry Latvala, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Those who are unable to be on one of the Young Eagles flights will be contacted before the next event in about six months, and they will be at the top of the list for an opportunity for a flight.
“The whole reason for the event is to promote aviation,” he said.
And for those who aren’t interested in becoming pilots, they will learn there are a multitude of other jobs available at airlines.
“Delta has over 80,000 employees across the world and most of them are not pilots,” he said.
More than 20 different types of aircraft will be on display with people on hand to answer any questions, including the different careers available and information about the education and training necessary to get one of the high-demand, good-paying jobs in the field.
The Georgia Forestry Commission will have a Bell 407 helicopter and a 510 Thrush radial engine fixed-wing aircraft. The Georgia State Patrol will have Bell Helicopters at the event, with officials who will explain how to get a job flying the aircraft.
Other aircraft at the event will include an amphibious plane, fixed wing aircraft, a vintage DC3, and if it’s not on whale research, a NOAA Twin Otter fixed wing wildlife observation aircraft.
Exhibitors will have officials there to explain different aviation careers include Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., MidCoast Aviation, a United Airlines flight attendant, air tower employees, an official from the Transportation Security Administration, Civil Air Patrol and Glynn County Airport Commission.
Officials from Middle Georgia State University, the school with one of the top aviation programs in the state, will explain the different aviation degrees available. The good news is the HOPE Scholarship is available for students interested in an aviation career and there are opportunities for area youth to return to Glynn County for jobs at the airports, Faulkenberry said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids are excited.”
One of the more popular exhibits are the flight simulators where participants can learn to take off, fly and land an aircraft. Instructors will explain how to work the simulator before participants get behind the controls to see if they can successfully complete a simulated flight. If they crash during the simulation, the instructor will explain the mistake and give the youth another opportunity to take off and land again.
For those youths who believe the flight simulator will be easy, Faulkenberry said they will quickly learn it’s more difficult than the flying video games they play at home.
“The foot pedals and hand controls are much more sophisticated,” she said. “The flight simulators are a big draw.”
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.