The banks of the St. Marys River overflowed Thursday morning as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in South Florida.
Steady winds pushed water onto streets downtown before high tide at 9:30 a.m. An hour later, flooding had spread along the waterfront downtown and into buildings, including the National Park Service Visitor Center, St. Marys Submarine Museum, Riverview Hotel and the National Park Service Museum, which is nearly two blocks from the river.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said the National Weather Service notified his department of a possible tornado forming in the Woodbine area, but he said if there was one it dissipated before it touched down. Deputies reported downed trees, including several that blocked U.S. 17 until they were removed by crews.
Harrietts Bluff Road was closed because of high water, and North River Causeway leading to the Point Peter development in St. Marys was closed for several hours because of high water.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said the causeway was opened after state Department of Transportation officials inspected the structure for safety. There were reports of downed trees throughout the city, he said.
The concern going into Thursday night was the next high tide expected to roll in around 10:30 p.m. causing more flooding downtown.
“We’re hopeful the size of the impact will be less than this morning,” he said. “We expect it will be a little bit less.”