Editor’s Note: Due to a clerical mistake, the incorrect list of grant recipients for the St. Marys United Methodist Foundation was recently published. The corrected list is featured below.
The board of directors of the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation Inc. recently announced it will be awarding approximately $620,600 in grants during the spring 2022 grant cycle.
Grants will be distributed to the following nonprofit organizations:
• Brunswick Georgia Chapter of The Links Inc. (brunswickgalinks.org): A $5,000 grant to provide operational support for the Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment Youth Program (LIFE). The Brunswick Georgia Chapter of the Links Inc. is an organization of African-American women who provide charitable services to the underprivileged in the Brunswick community. LIFE is designed to encourage 11th- and 12-grade students, especially African American students, to consider careers in business, nursing and international affairs.
• Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center (www.camdenhousega.org): A $60,000 partial challenge grant to Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center to fund general operations, rebranding and marketing, and the Pathways Collaborative by serving as matching funds for federal funding grants, and by providing operational stability as Camden House conducts extensive resiliency planning resource development.
• CASA Glynn, Inc. (www.casaglynn.org): A $27,000 grant to CASA Glynn, Inc. to fund direct program expenses for Camden and Glynn counties. CASA Glynn provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children in Glynn and Camden County who are at risk and placed in foster care.
• FaithWorks (www.faithworksministry.org): A partial challenge grant totaling $60,000 to FaithWorks to help build a more sustainable and diversified support base for community ministries in Glynn and Camden counties.
• Gathering Place (www.thegp.org): A partial challenge grant totaling $200,000 to support the capital campaign to build “GATHER,” a new Gathering Place campus in Brunswick. After years of leasing space at various locations, The Gathering Place has strategically determined to invest in a permanent location to serve as a hub for their ministry.
• Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes (www.goldenislesfca.org): A $20,000 grant to Golden Isles FCA as the first year of a three-year partnership, to provide funding for a new staff position. FCA is a nonprofit, interdenominational organization promoting positive, Christian principles to sports-minded individuals around the world.
• HOPE 1312 Collective (www.hope1312co.org): A $50,000 challenge grant to provide general operating support to HOPE 1312 Collective located in Glynn County and also expanding into Camden County. Hope 1312 Collective is based on Proverbs 13:12, which states that hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.
• Hospice of the Golden Isles (www.hospice.me): A $50,000 challenge grant to provide funding to cover uncompensated days. These funds will support 250 days of residential services in their Hospice House for patients who cannot afford to pay for the cost of residential room and board.
• Newpoint Partnership, Inc. (http://newpointpartnership.org): A $36,000 partial challenge grant to provide operational expenses for a program supporting ministry to recently released offenders. Newpoint Partnership was formed to provide a practical, efficient and effective way to support and equip Christian brothers who are being released from Georgia State Prisons while building the church through the inclusion of Christian brothers who have a desire to be in Christian ministry.
• Skylark Clinic Inc. (www.helloskylark.com): A $64,600 challenge grant to provide funding for a new staff position and for Sexual Risk Avoidance Programming expenses. Skylark is a Christ-centered ministry dedicated to the sanctity of human life and sexual purity providing services to Southeast Georgia, including Camden, Glynn, Brantley and Charlton counties. Skylark has a unique mission, vision, purpose, and Christian value system.
• STAR Foundation (www.starfoundation.org): A $30,000 partial challenge grant to the STAR Foundation in Brunswick to provide general operating expenses and expansion to Camden County. Target population consists of the unemployed, underemployed, non-college educated, men and women (most of whom are single mothers) in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
Organizations of the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church who received funds:
• Wesley Foundation at Mercer University (www.wesleyofmacon.org): An $18,000 grant to Wesley Foundation at Mercer University to expand the college campus missionaries program which allows recent college graduates to disciple, invest in, minister to and mentor undergraduates while the recent graduates are discerning and preparing for the next steps of their education, ministry and/or careers.
Additional information about the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation, Inc. is available online at www.smumcfoundation.org or by calling 912-510-9350.