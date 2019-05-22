The St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation has announced grants totaling more than $630,000, with the majority going to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Among the recipients are FaithWorks, which was awarded a $75,000 grant to expand its homeless ministry in Glynn County. Programs help people move from vagrancy to sustainable living by providing safe housing, skills training, and job placement.
CASA Glynn was awarded a $28,500 grant for general operating support for services provided for abused and neglected children in Glynn and Camden counties.
The Coastal Coalition for Children was awarded a $48,075 grant to support the Healthy Families program in Glynn County that focuses on teenage parents with children 3-years-old and younger. Family support workers teach model parenting, child development, make referrals and provide counseling.
Communities in Schools of Glynn County received $45,000 to provide academic support programs, incentives, case management, parental engagement/family support and drop-out prevention programs. Education received more support with a $46,000 grant to Cord of Three to expand support to the Coastal Academy programs in Glynn and Camden county schools who have been diagnosed with severe emotional or behavior disorders.
The Houses of Hope in Brunswick was awarded $45,000 to support the only faith-based safe house for rescued sex trafficking victims ages 12 to 18 in Coastal Georgia. The program helps victims feel safe and secure with counseling so they can begin to lead a normal life.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits received a $75,000 challenge grant to provide continuing support of the Coastal Georgia office for three years. This represents the third and final year of the three-year commitment to organization, which works to serve, strengthen and support local nonprofits by providing them with information, non-profit management, business skills training, consulting, technology, insurance and employment services.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation was awarded $20,000 for a technology upgrade, the first of a three-year partnership.
Other grants include $40,000 to Companions for Heroes to support a program that provides companion animals to military and public safety personnel recovering from the psychological challenges suffered during service to their country.
Camden House was awarded $50,000 to support a new community social services collaborative. Andrew College was given a $10,000 grant to support the joint chaplain position for the campus.