Ahsha Bass was not exactly enthusiastic when her parents encouraged her to join the youth center at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay three years ago.
Her family had just moved from Virginia to Camden County and the thought of joining a Boys & Girls Club of America chapter didn’t interest Ahsha, who was entering her sophomore year in high school.
Three years later, Ahsha, 18, of St. Marys, has earned a $20,000 scholarship as the Southeast Military Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of America. The Camden County High School graduate will represent the Southeast in the National Military Youth of the Year and earn an additional $20,000 in scholarship money.
“The first time I attended the Kings Bay Teen Center in January 2019, I did so begrudgingly,” Ahsha said. “I had no clue what to expect.”
Two weeks after she joined, she was encouraged to audition for a 2020 Boys & Girls Club talent search where she performed an original speech alongside a spoken word artist.
In the same year, she was nominated as the Boys & Girls Club of America East Coast National UPS Road Code Ambassador, which provided her the opportunity to conduct safe driving workshops for teens. After these two major leadership milestones, Ahsha had the confidence to launch a podcast for teens at Kings Bay Naval Base, connecting directly with her peers.
“Immediately I began to build friendships and realized that this was not just a program’” Ahsha said. “It was a place of growth, and opportunity where I could be surrounded by people willing to invest in my success.”
One of the most important experiences is participating in the “Whatever it Takes to Fight for your Voice” program, which connected her with other youth of color.
“Through these opportunities, I have been surrounded by successful teens of color and other ethnicities, who have shown me the importance of not allowing others to define my limitations by the color of my skin,” she said. “Seeing all these confident and successful teens made me become more confident in who I was as a person and revitalized the pride I feel for my culture, my unique gifts, and talents.”
If chosen as National Military Youth of the Year, Ahsha will advance to the National Youth of the Year this fall to contend for the National Youth of the Year title. The National Youth of the Year receives an additional $50,000 scholarship, a brand-new Toyota Corolla and the opportunity to serve as a spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America representing 4.3 million Club kids and teens.
“Being at the Teen Center allowed me to move outside my comfort zone. I know I would not be where I am today without the Teen Center and my experiences there,” Ahsha said. “The lessons I have learned and the friends I have made will carry me into the next chapter of my life. I am forever thankful for the experiences, opportunities, and blessings I have received from this amazing program.”