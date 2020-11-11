The St. Marys Submarine Museum has been closed since the COVID-19 outbreak began earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped staff from staying busy.
The closure has given staff an opportunity to give the museum a major renovation designed to better tell the history of submarines. Plans are for the work to be completed in time to reopen in February, said Keith Post, the museum’s director.
The museum has more artifacts in storage than space, and the closure has enabled staff to examine items that have been in boxes and crates for years. Post said he found items that have never been on public display that will captivate visitors.
Post said memorabilia from the USS Thresher and USS Scorpion, two nuclear-powered submarines that sank in accidents, has been compiled into a large display that helps tell the tragic story of the boats.
Another new display shows early submarine history and includes a 102-year-old American flag that was flown on the USS R-1, commissioned in 1918. The R-1 was decommissioned in 1931, but found a second life after the boat was overhauled and commissioned in time to be involved with protecting American shores during World War II until it was decommissioned again in 1946.
Among other new display items are a WWII depth charge (defused), a letter from President Jimmy Carter after he rode on a submarine named in his honor, memorabilia from the first crew to travel under the North Pole and a case dedicated to the Soviet Union navy from the Cold War.
Work is nearly completed on the museum’s second floor, where hundreds of WWII submarine war patrol reports are on file. Many were classified “Top Secret” at the time.
Public health permitting, Post said the goal is to complete the renovations in time to reopen in February. There are also plans to commemorate the museum’s 25th anniversary in a ceremony at the end of March.