Three candidates for a vacant St. Marys City Council Post 3 seat will face each other in a special election on March 21.
The election is being held to fill the vacant seat due to the unexpected passing of Councilman-elect Danny Riggins prior to him taking the oath of office.
The candidates are Jay Moreno, who lost to Riggins in the November general election; Chad Ingram, who lost to Steven Conner in November; and former St. Marys Police Chief Mike Wilkie, who served more than three years until he retired Dec. 31.
If none of the candidates get more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote getters will face each other in a runoff April 18.
The deadline to register to vote in the March 21 special election is Feb. 21. A sample ballot is available on the Camden County website.
Advance in-person early voting will be held weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 through March 17 at the St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne St. in St. Marys. Two Saturday voting days are scheduled at the welcome center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4 and March 11.
Advance voting is for all registered St. Marys voters, regardless of the polling place.
All voters must submit a new absentee ballot application for this election. Applications are available on the Camden County website and may be request through March 17.
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person at the board of elections office on the first floor of the Camden County Government Services Complex at 200 East 4th St. in Woodbine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the absentee ballot drop box at the St. Marys Welcome Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.