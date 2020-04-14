ST. MARYS — The St. Marys River has been named among the nation’s 10 most endangered rivers by American Rivers.

The annual America’s Most Endangered Rivers report, released to the public today, is a list of rivers at a crossroads, where key decisions in coming months could determine a river’s future.

The St. Marys River made the list because of the threat a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge poses to the waterway.

The Okefenokee swamp has been designated a national natural landmark, a wetland of international importance and a potential UNESCO World Heritage Site because the refuge has not been compromised by agriculture or industrial development.

