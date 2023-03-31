Registration is ongoing for volunteers to participate in the 25th annual St. Marys River cleanup.

Hundreds of volunteers in Florida and Georgia will scour the banks of the 130-mile-long river and in the water itself for trash from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 15.

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.