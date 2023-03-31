Registration is ongoing for volunteers to participate in the 25th annual St. Marys River cleanup.
Hundreds of volunteers in Florida and Georgia will scour the banks of the 130-mile-long river and in the water itself for trash from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 15.
Every year, volunteers retrieve tons of items such as cans, bottles, plastic bags, tires and plastic foam. There are also the items people really go out of their way to discard such as refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers — things that many trash companies in the area will pick up for free.
One of the more unusual discoveries more than a decade ago was a meth lab along the river’s banks.
Volunteers at an estimated 20 sites along the river will also focus on nearby inland areas where trash can eventually end up in the river by wind or water.
Volunteers are advised to bring gloves, and wear sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and protective footwear. Site captains will provide gloves, trash bags and hand sanitizer.
Those with boats, canoes and kayaks will be tasked with retrieving items in the water and in hard-to-reach places along the banks. Others will walk along the river’s edge looking for trash.
After the cleanup, a volunteer celebration will be hosted by White Oak Conservation from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch served at noon.
Only those wearing wrist bands issued at the start of the cleanup will be allowed to enter.
The annual cleanup is sponsored by White Oak Conservation, Keep Nassau Beautiful, Rayonier, Okefenokee Chamber of Commerce and Chip and Faith Ross.
Volunteers are asked to register early to ensure there are enough supplies for everyone. Go to stmarysriverkeeper.org to sign up.