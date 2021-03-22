A special dining experience designed to take riders back in time to a bygone era is coming soon to the St. Marys Railroad.
Riders will board the train in downtown St. Marys at 6 p.m. May 8 and ride in a passenger car until the wait staff, dressed in 1940s garb, comes in and rings a bell to let people know dinner is being served. The passengers then will be escorted to their tables by staff.
The Seaboard Air Line Railroad dining car will seat 48 guests to a memorable meal featuring the choice of two soups, Seaboard’s cream of potato soup or Manhattan clam chowder. The guests will then move on to a choice of orange and avocado or a bon ton salad.
The choices for the main course are grilled pompano la havanese, chicken with cream gravy or pork spareribs and kraut. Guest will also have their choice of vegetables, breads and desserts.
Shannon Sikora, general manager of Georgia Coastal Railroad, said there will be more than one 2 1/2 hour dining trip offered if the demand is high enough.
“I think it will be above and beyond what expectations are,” Sikora said of the dining experience passengers will enjoy.
There will also be bar service, with beer, wine and sodas.
While passengers are enjoying their meals, the train will travel to Kingsland, then transfer to a spur bringing the train near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay before it turns around and returns to Kingsland. The train will then return to the depot in downtown St. Marys, he said.
The rides are part of a cooperative venture between Louisville Railroad and Georgia Coastal and St. Marys Railroad.
Proceeds from the rides, which cost $100 a person, will be used to restore a historic observation car that operated on the first Silver Meteor train in 1939. The car was involved in an accident with another train during World War II, killing several soldiers, Sikora said.
For more information or to make a reservation, go to thegeorgiatrain.com or call 904-370-3744.