Republican incumbent Camden County Commissioner Lannie Brant will return to another four-year term in office after he defeated Democratic Party challenger Kevin Walker in the general election for the District 1 seat.
With all five precincts reporting, Brant got 2,888 votes, or 59 percent, to Walker’s 1,990 votes, or 41 percent.
In St. Marys, Mayor John Morrissey will return to another four-year term after earning a narrow victory over challenger Jerre Brumbelow in a non-partisan race. With all five precincts reporting, Morrissey got 3,866 votes, or 54 percent, while Brumbelow got 3,513 votes, or 46 percent.
Incumbent St. Marys City Councilman Dave Reilly defeated challenger Rindy Howell in the Post 4 race. Reilly got 3,785 votes, or 52 percent, to Howell’s 3,404 votes, or 48 percent in the non-partisan race.
The Post 5 St. Marys City Council race is headed to a runoff after incumbent councilman Allen Rassi failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race. Rassi got 3,520 votes, or 49 percent, and will face Cody Smith in a runoff election, after he earned 2,132 votes, or 29 percent. A third candidate Jay Moreno, finished third with 1,583 votes, or 22 percent.
The Post 6 St. Marys City Council race is also headed to a runoff. Incumbent Linda Williams chose not to seek another four-year term. Nathan Floyd earned 3,071 votes, or 44 percent, and will face Lisa James in a runoff. James got 2,242 votes, or 32 percent, while Cheryl Honeycutt was third with 1,698 votes, or 24 percent of the vote.