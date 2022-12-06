After nearly three decades of negotiations, St. Marys officials and Raydient are close to an agreement to develop the virtually undeveloped Exit 1 corridor on St. Marys Road east of Interstate 95.
During a public hearing Monday, St. Marys City Manager Robert Horton explained the ongoing discussions with Raydient, the real estate arm of the timber company Rayonier, to develop an 1,800-acre tract on both sides of the road.
Those discussions include annexing the land, currently in unincorporated Camden County, and creating a tax allocation district to enable the construction of the development, estimated at $1.354 billion if it is built out as planned, Horton said.
It would increase the city’s tax digest by 90%, he said.
“It has to be in the city for a public-private collaboration,” he said.
The project is driven by the city’s master plan, which made development of the corridor a priority.
“That’s our front door,” Horton said. “We want to protect that entrance.”
The road is also a Department of Defense limited access roadway. The road leads from I-95 to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and the Navy has to approve developments, roads and anything else that could affect the four-lane, divided highway.
Another concern is controlling the development so it doesn’t become like the I-95 interchange at Exit 3, which is very developed with motels, restaurants, shopping centers and other commercial businesses.
“We want something that honors and respects our city,” Horton said.
He also wants a corridor inviting enough to encourage motorists to visit downtown St. Marys
“The waterfront is our gem,” Horton said. “We want a way to get them downtown.”
City officials are currently in discussions with Georgia Department of Transportation officials about possible improvements to the Exit 1 interchange and St. Marys Road
City officials plan to vote on the annexation proposal at the Dec. 19 meeting.