After nearly three decades of negotiations, St. Marys officials and Raydient are close to an agreement to develop the virtually undeveloped Exit 1 corridor on St. Marys Road east of Interstate 95.

During a public hearing Monday, St. Marys City Manager Robert Horton explained the ongoing discussions with Raydient, the real estate arm of the timber company Rayonier, to develop an 1,800-acre tract on both sides of the road.

