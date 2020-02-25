One man received a decade in prison and another man pleaded guilty to having illegal mobile phones and controlled substances while in prison, in actions taken Friday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
Joshua Weaver, formerly of St. Marys, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor for sexual activity while using a mobile phone and the internet. A federal grand jury also indicted him for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, but that charge was dropped as a condition of his plea.
Weaver was one of nine men arrested in a child sex trafficking sting that involved the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsland Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said at the time of the arrests, “The investigation conducted by federal, state and local agencies is an example of how a cooperative effort by law enforcement protects the youth from those who attempt to prey upon the children of our communities.”
The crime to which Weaver pleaded carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Weaver to 10 years and six months in federal prison. Once released, he’s to be under five years of supervised release, during which time he must attend a sex offense treatment program, not view or possess any material with sexually explicit conduct and must not obtain internet access.
In the other matter, Jamohl Swann pleaded guilty for accepting eight contraband mobile phones and 53 strips of suboxone, which is considered a Schedule III controlled substance. Angela Satterwhite, who faces related charges, brought the items to him on Dec. 18, 2018, at the federal prison in Jesup.
In addition to time he’s already serving, Swann is looking at the possibility of a maximum sentence in this matter of five more years in prison and three years’ supervised release. Federal sentencing guidelines mandate his sentencing in this case must be consecutive to the term he’s presently serving.
Swann received a sentence in federal court in Maryland in 2010 to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and money laundering.