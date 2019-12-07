The second of nine men indicted in an online child sex crime sting from earlier this year pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
Joshua Weaver admitted to the crime of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, a charge which carries with it a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and up to three years’ supervised release.
The effort that led to the indictments, called Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor, involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsland Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Savannah Police Department.
At the time of the indictments, NCIS Southeast Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt Lascell said in a statement, “The success of this operation comes from the strong partnership NCIS shares with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. We are dedicated to combating child sexual crimes that endanger Department of the Navy families and the citizens of Georgia.”
A federal grand jury also indicted Weaver on a charge of attempted coercion and enticement, a crime that could have resulted in a sentence of 10 years in prison to life, but that charge will be dropped at sentencing since he chose to enter a guilty plea.
In an unrelated matter also handled Friday in federal district court, Elliot Loyranzy Armstrong received a sentence of one year and nine months in prison and three years’ supervised release for his role in a Jacksonville, Fla.-based narcotics conspiracy.
On May 20, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine.
Alex Cribb, who pleaded guilty to involvement in a plan to steal ammunition and explosives from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, was scheduled to receive his sentence Friday, but on an oral joint motion the court reset the hearing for Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Cribb pleaded guilty June 7 to, when he was a Marine at the base, stealing ordinance and taking it to a St. Marys residence owned by co-conspirator Sean Patrick Reardon. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and three years’ supervised release.