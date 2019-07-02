ST. MARYS — Independence Day in St. Marys is advertised as a small town celebration of our nation’s birthday.
But there’s nothing small town about the city’s 51st annual July Fourth Festival.
As many as 25,000 people are expected to attend the daylong festival with the theme “Hometown Heroes.” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor will be the grand marshal of the parade that begins at 10 a.m., starting at the intersection of Meeting and Osborne streets.
The parade route will head toward the city’s waterfront, ending at Bryant Street East.
The day starts at 7 a.m. with a 5K and 10K, both of which begin at the St. Marys United Methodist Church.
Many festival attendees will arrive early for the parade and to check out the estimated 100 arts and crafts booths, which open at 9 a.m.
When the parade ends, there are plenty of activities scheduled throughout the day to occupy people of all ages, including a kids zone where many rides and activities are held. Local gift shops and restaurants will also be open to give people a break from the heat.
Live entertainment will be scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. at the amphitheater at Howard Gilman Memorial Park on the city’s waterfront.
New this year, pets will not be allowed in the festival zones for the health, safety and enjoyment of pets and festival goers.
The daylong festival culminates with a fireworks display over the St. Marys River at 9 p.m. Patriotic music will be played during the fireworks.
A river cruise is available for those who want a different perspective of the fireworks display. The Cumberland Queen II will board at 7 p.m. from the temporary Park Service dock at the St. Marys Gateway property at the end of Ready Street. The boat will depart at 7:30 p.m.
The boat will take passengers on a cruise to Cumberland Sound and return to the waterfront in time for the fireworks display.
Tickets cost $20 and are available at the St. Marys and Kingsland welcome centers, as long as supplies last.
Call 912-882-4000 or go to visitstmarys.com for more information.