The 52nd St. Marys July 4th Festival will give people an opportunity to double dip when it comes to celebrating the nation’s 245th birthday.
While many festivals celebrating Independence Day will be held on Sunday, the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, festival organizers, chose to schedule the event on Saturday.
One reason for the decision to hold the festival a day early is because it was easier to get volunteers for the day-long event than on a Sunday, organizers said.
Keith Post, president of the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, said he expects a return to the pre-pandemic crowds of 25,000 people. Post said he plans to attend other events celebrating the nation’s birthday on Sunday, and he expects he’s not the only one.
Judy Thurner, a volunteer for the event, said a record number of vendors have paid for booth space stretching along three blocks of Osborne Street and on the St. Marys waterfront to beyond Howard Gilman Memorial Park several blocks away.
The festival opens at 9 a.m. to attract visitors, who usually arrive early to choose a prime location to watch the parade, which begins at 10 a.m.
First responders and medical personnel will be honored as grand marshals during the parade, which will start at the Meeting Street boat ramp and end on St. Marys Street. The parade, featuring lots of small town charm, will include marching bands, floats, golf carts, public officials in convertibles and public safety vehicles with sirens blaring and lights flashing.
The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. and will include a new feature this year, Post said. The fireworks will be synchronized with music that people can access on their radios and phones.
Post said last year was difficult for his club to fulfill its mission to support children because of the pandemic. The two annual festivals sponsored by the club are the major fundraisers of the year for the organization.
“It was a wollap,” he said. “It rocked us pretty good.”
Thurner said festival organizers faced the same issue others have faced across the nation: Can it still be called an annual event if it wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic? Kiwanis Club members will face the same question when they hold the St. Mary Rock Shrimp Festival in October.
“Last year would have been our 52nd,” she said of Saturday’s festival. “This is such a rarity in our lifetime.”