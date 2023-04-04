St. Marys City Councilman-elect John “Chad” Ingram may have had some uncomfortable moments before he took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.
Ingram was arrested Saturday and charged with “DUI-less safe.” The charge is issued when a suspect fails a field sobriety test, and the officer genuinely believes the suspect should not have been behind the wheel.
According to a case report released by the St. Marys Police Department, Ingram, 44, was stopped around 11:40 p.m. after the vehicle he was driving was clocked by radar traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone on Osborn Road near Martha Drive.
The arresting officer caught up with the white Mercedes Benz with no tag displayed and made the traffic stop.
Ingram told the officer he was a manager at a local car dealership and was planning to purchase the vehicle, but he did not have it registered. He said the vehicle was insured.
During the interview, the officer said he noticed an odor “commonly associated with an alcoholic drink,” according to the report. The officer also noticed Ingram had bloodshot eyes, the report said.
Ingram told the officer he had three drinks, according to the report.
“I asked if he felt he was intoxicated to the point he was unsafe to drive, and Mr. Ingram replied that he had three drinks,” according to the arresting officer. “When the question was asked again, he did not give a yes or no. I asked Mr. Ingram if he was willing to conduct standardized field sobriety testing (SFSTs), and Mr. Ingram agreed to the testing.”
The officer said Ingram was “flush and was swaying and appeared to have trouble maintaining his balance.”
After conducting the sobriety tests, the officer concluded Ingram was “too impaired to operate a vehicle”
Ingram agreed to take a portable breath test and the reading was 0.11, according to the report. The legal limit in Georgia is .08%.
Ingram was placed under arrest.
Ingram was transported to the St. Marys hospital for a blood draw, which he later refused. He also refused to take the state-administered test.
Besides the DUI-less safe charge, Ingram was issued warnings for speeding and failure to register a vehicle.
His bond was set at $1,100.