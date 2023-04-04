St. Marys City Councilman-elect John “Chad” Ingram may have had some uncomfortable moments before he took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.

Ingram was arrested Saturday and charged with “DUI-less safe.” The charge is issued when a suspect fails a field sobriety test, and the officer genuinely believes the suspect should not have been behind the wheel.

