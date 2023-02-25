Three candidates running for a St. Marys City Council seat in the March 21 special election discussed building a wall along the city’s waterfront as a way to stop flooding downtown Thursday during a candidate forum.
Jay Moreno suggested a wall along the entire downtown waterfront.
“As far as resiliency, other than physical barriers I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.
He also said the city needs to address flooding issues in the Point Peter area and let residents know if the issues cannot be fixed.
Former St. Marys Police Chief Mike Wilkie recently retired and is now seeking the council seat left unfilled after the death in December of Councilman-elect Danny Riggins before he took the oath of office.
Wilkie said aside from physical barriers, he is unsure how to address flooding problems downtown. But he said a wall cannot be built if the city still plans on a marina and boat ramp downtown.
Chad Ingram said a sea wall at the city’s waterfront park has created flooding problems in other nearby areas that had not flooded in the past. But he didn’t rule out a longer wall to protect the downtown district.
“If there’s a feasible answer, do it,” he said. “A sea wall is an answer.”
Moreno, who is wheelchair bound, had to bring his own ramp so he could get on the stage with other candidates. He found another venue handicapped accessible, but organizers of the forum said it was too late to change. He never raised the issue during the forum.
Moreno has run for city council in the past, including in November where he lost to Riggins. He acknowledged he has been called lots of disparaging names for his outspoken position on issues. He said most of them are wrong, but he “warmly embraces” the “not nice” moniker many have given him.
Voting for someone because they are nice is no guarantee he or she will be a good elected official, he said.
Wilkie said he believes service in government is a “Biblical calling.” He believes St. Marys is “in trouble” because of the high turnover rate of city employees. When he served as police chief, Wilkie said he’d lose officers to higher paying municipalities on a regular basis.
“We are not competitive with our wages and salaries,” he said.
Ingram, who also lost a bid for city council in November, said he decided to run again because the city has a poor reputation as a place difficult to do business in.
He said the city of Kingsland has a “different vibe” that makes it more business friendly.
“We have a lot of good things going for us,” he said. “We need to change impressions.”
Moreno expressed concerns about the city conducting too much business in closed executive decision. He gave the example of Raydient, a development planned by the real estate are of the timber company Rayonier, where most of the discussions were held behind closed doors.
“There will be no lack of transparency when I’m on council,” he said.
Wilkie agreed there should be fewer closed-door meetings. He said he will vote based on the will of constituents, even if they conflict with his own opinion.
“Our government is built on the concept of we the people, and that’s the way it should be,” he said.
Ingram said his personal opinion may different from his constituents, and he will vote accordingly, he said.
“I have no problem voting with the will of the people,” he said.
Moreno said we live in a representative democracy but he could not guarantee he’d vote his heart.
“If they’ve got a strong case, I’ll certainly change my opinion,” he said.
Candidates were asked what they would do to update and improve the city’s 10-year master plan, which is at its midway point.
Ingram said the recommendations need to be fiscally responsible.
Moreno said lots of plans developed by the city sit on shelves collecting dust.
“I don’t put a lot of stock in a 10-year plan,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if most of it doesn’t come to fruition.”
Wilkie said most of the plan is “cut and paste with a few additions.”
“The city needs to have plans in place for things we need to get done today,” he said. “A 10-year plan needs to be project oriented.”