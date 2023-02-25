Three candidates running for a St. Marys City Council seat in the March 21 special election discussed building a wall along the city’s waterfront as a way to stop flooding downtown Thursday during a candidate forum.

Jay Moreno suggested a wall along the entire downtown waterfront.

More from this section

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.