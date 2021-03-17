ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Manager Robert Horton has been appointed to the Georgia Firefighter and Standards Training Council.
Horton said he was contacted by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in February to see if he was willing to serve on the board, where he will represent the municipal perspective.
“It’s an honor. I’m tickled to death,” he said of the appointment.
Horton served as chief of the St. Marys Fire Department for more than two decades before city council members offered him the city manager’s job he had been performing on an interim basis last year.
Horton said he will be a quick study because he already understands the needs and wants of firefighters, as well as the limitations local governments have to pay for training and equipment.
“I was certified as a firefighter 40 years ago,” he said. “I’ve got a different perspective as a former firefighter. The training curve is already there.”
The council oversees the certification for all firefighters in the state. Council members review policies and periodically update them to keep up with changing technology.
He participated in his first meeting earlier in March and will meet once a month. There will be times he has to travel to Atlanta to meet in person, but Horton said the appointment will not interfere with his city manager's job.
Horton said he has no agenda he plans to ask council members to consider because the appointment was so unexpected. He plans to wait until he has a better understanding of the issues.
“The whole idea is getting my head wrapped around it right now,” he said.