St. Marys City Councilman-elect Danny Riggins died Saturday.
Riggins was scheduled to take the oath of office in January.
St. Marys City Manager Robert Horton expressed his condolences to Riggins’ family. Horton said Riggins was a lifelong city resident and local business owner.
“He had a lot to offer the city,” Horton said. “Our thoughts and prayers are for Mr. Riggins’ family, friends and coworkers during this time as they mourn their loss.”
Horton said a special election will be held in the spring to replace Riggins.
Shannon Nettles, Camden County’s elections supervisor, said she was unsure if city officials planned to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election is held next spring. City officials said they have no plans to appoint someone to fill the void left by Riggins’ unexpected death.
“it’s unfortunate,” Nettles said. “I feel terrible for his family."
