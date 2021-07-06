Thousands of people lined Osborne Street in downtown St. Marys for Saturday’s Independence Day celebration.
It was the first festival held in St. Marys in nearly a year and a half. The crowd was loud and boisterous, cheering as dozens of floats passed by during the hour-long parade.
People stayed downtown throughout the day to check out more than 100 arts and crafts booths stretching more than six blocks on Osborne and St. Marys streets downtown.
Later in the day, the crowds grew substantially for the fireworks display synchronized to music.