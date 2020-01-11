St. Marys bank robbed

It didn’t take long for authorities to arrest a Virginia man accused of robbing a St. Marys bank Friday morning.
About 15 minutes after the Heritage Bank on Charlie Smith Highway in St. Marys was robbed Friday, authorities arrested the suspect a few miles from the crime scene.
Yeshua Joel Reese, 30, of Yorktown, Va., allegedly handed a bank teller a note demanding money.
After the suspect was given a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities were notified and told to be on the lookout for a two-door yellow Chevrolet Cobalt with Virginia tags.
The suspect was described as a short black male wearing glasses, a grey hoodie and a goatee, after the robbery was reported around 9:14 a.m.
A description of the vehicle and suspect was broadcast a few minutes later, according to reports. A St. Marys Police Department patrol officer spotted the suspect and vehicle around 9:30 a.m. at a convenience store a few miles from the bank.
Authorities from St. Marys and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reese without incident.
There were no reported injuries by bank employees. Reese is held at the Camden County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.