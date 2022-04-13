It’s been nearly five years since the 220-acre St. Marys Airport had a plane take off or land on one of its runways.
The next time the main taxiway has traffic, it will be from motor vehicles driving down a public road leading to new businesses in what will be called the St. Marys Commerce Park.
State Rep. Steven Sainz announced OneGeorgia Authority has approved more than $2.3 million in Rural Innovation Grant funding to convert the former St. Marys Airport into an industrial park, with the help of the Camden County Joint Development Authority and others.
“This state investment is the perfect example of how coming together and promoting professional economic development works,” Sainz said. “The city of St. Marys and the JDA developed a competitive idea that will bring our former airport back to life as a job- producing development. I was proud to support this request and thank our state leadership, including Gov. Brian Kemp, for awarding this grant funding to get it done.”
The airport was permanently closed in 2017 after years of negotiations between the city and Navy over concerns about its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Those concerns were raised after several airspace violations over Kings Bay airspace occurred after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
One of the conditions for closing the airport and allowing the city to retain ownership was to give the Navy final say on the way the site was developed.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County JDA, said the Navy has already given verbal approval to allow the site to be developed as an industrial park and formal written approval is expected soon.
Coughlin said the new industrial park already has two tenants ready to move by June 2023, creating about 200 new jobs. The two companies will take up about 70 acres, leaving plenty of room for other tenants.
PEMB-USA, which is a veteran-owned steel building manufacturer, recently moved from Florida and will expand its operations at this site. SG Blocks, which is a modular building manufacturer, is constructing a new plant. The capital investment is projected to be $38 million. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023. The city of St. Marys will provide local funding through a bond from a tax allocation district.
Coughlin said the new industrial park’s location near the St. Marys Railroad headquarters and a planned marina at the old Gilman Paper Co. site were selling points.
“Cooperation between the city of St. Marys, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Rep. Steven Sainz and the JDA board made it possible for us to commit to these companies so that we could deliver what they needed,” Coughlin said. “The proximity to downtown was a selling point.”