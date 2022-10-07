Margi Humphries walks outside St. Mark’s Towers early every morning to watch the sun rise above the marsh in her backyard.
Humphries, who is 73 and who has resided in the independent senior living community for five years, loves the peace she finds during this quiet daily routine.
“I get up in the morning, before the sun comes up, and I stand here and I watch the sunrise,” she said.
Humphries has found a home at St. Mark’s Towers, which on Thursday celebrated its 40th anniversary since its founding in 1982.
Members of St Mark’s Episcopal Church founded St. Mark’s Towers to address the need for safe and affordable housing for local senior citizens who could not afford other housing options. A second tower was built in 1992.
“We’re so humbled and honored by this occasion because it shows what a small group of people dedicated to making the world a better place in Jesus’s name can do, and it continues to be that,” said Father Alan Akridge, rector for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
To celebrate the anniversary, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony, during which Mayor Cosby Johnson read a proclamation designating Thursday as St. Mark’s Towers Day in Brunswick.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to work amongst every one of you,” said Jenna Lightfoot, executive director of St. Mark’s Towers. “It’s truly a blessing to come to work every day and to be around each and every one of you.”
2022 is a year of reflection at St. Mark’s Towers, she said. Forty years ago, a group from the church came together with a mission that has been carried forward through the ensuing decades.
“That vision and mission was to house people that were low income seniors — but not only to house them,” Lightfoot said. “It was to offer them a sense of community. So we still continue, I hope, to fulfill that vision and mission to this day.”
The local community plays a significant role in making St. Mark’s Towers a home for seniors, said Peter Smith, board chairman.
“Without (St. Mark’s Church), this would not be possible,” he said. “It’s such a wonderful asset, and we appreciate them so much and we appreciate the community in which we live.”
Ralph Staffins, chamber president and CEO, thanked the residents for inviting the community into their home for the 40th anniversary celebration. He also thanked the church for its continuous support for the residents.
“They didn’t just invest back in 1982,” Staffins said. “They continue to invest year after year in these facilities to make sure that they’re top notch, and we appreciate them for doing that.”
The city of Brunswick has a commitment to the residents of St. Mark’s, said Mayor Cosby Johnson.
“We have a commitment to those whose shoulders we stand on, and you are all that generation,” he said. “A generation that did so much for us. A generation who showed us what it is to do things decently and also a generation who showed us what it is to work hard not only for ourselves but for the community as a whole.”
The 150-unit complex offers one-bedroom apartments for single seniors or couples. St. Mark’s Towers is a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) subsidized property, and residents pay no more than 30% of their adjusted gross income after medical expenses.
On-site amenities include a barber/beauty shop, a library, a fitness rom and a recreational gathering space.
During the anniversary celebration, Humphries sat beside fellow St. Mark’s resident Tue Nguyen, 91, who has lived there 16 years.
“It’s so beautiful, so quiet and so peaceful,” Nguyen said. “I love it here.”