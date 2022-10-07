St. Mark's Towers

St. Mark’s Towers opened in 1982 to offer an affordable housing option to local seniors.

 Provided photo

Margi Humphries walks outside St. Mark’s Towers early every morning to watch the sun rise above the marsh in her backyard.

Humphries, who is 73 and who has resided in the independent senior living community for five years, loves the peace she finds during this quiet daily routine.

More from this section