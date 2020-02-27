At the heart of many cultures is the music we share.
Students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick have spent the past couple of months exploring the history of Gullah-Geechee culture, mostly through the culture’s music and other artistic forms.
Their exploration culminated last week with a program titled “Gullah Geechee in the Golden Isles.” Students in preschool, second, third and eighth grades participated in the program, held Feb. 20 at the school.
The show began with music swelling in the background, before a circle of eighth-graders began to perform a song on drums.
Each song was preceded or followed by a brief narration from two eighth-grade students, Amiah Brower and David Thompson.
“Music in Africa is also used as a language,” Thompson said. “Drumming like we just heard can be used for signaling and sending message.”
Slaves in Coastal Georgia weren’t allowed to use drums, Brower said, because the plantation owners were afraid the slaves would use drums to send messages.
“But that didn’t keep them from making music and rhythm,” Thompson said. “They just used whatever they had, like their hands and feet.”
Gullah and Geechee were two tribes in Africa, Thompson said, and slaves brought to America held on to the tribes’ culture.
“The Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor extends from Wilmington, North Carolina, in the north to Jacksonville, Fla., in the south,” Brower said. “… So it includes Brunswick and the Golden Isles.”
It’s important to preserve this culture locally and to educate community members about this history, she said.
“So this music would have been heard right here where we are?” Thompson asked.
“Yes, right here,” Brower replied..
The students performed a variety of music styles during the show. A Gullah folk tale was also read, and the performance ended with everyone singing “Kum ba yah.”
The students began to prepare for this performance in their weekly music classes after the Christmas holiday, said Amy Miller, the music teacher at St. Francis Xavier who scripted and led the performance.
“I am fairly new to the area myself, so I was interested in knowing about the Gullah-Geechee culture and its music,” Miller said. “I felt like it was something the children around here should know, because it’s in their area.”
Miller began reading books about Gullah-Geechee culture written by local authors. She wrote the script for the show based on her research.
The students discussed in class the culture and the history of slavery in America. And during the show last week, they shared what they’ve learned with their friends and families.
“One little guy, after we’d been practicing for several weeks, said ‘I went to the Mosaic, and I saw Gullah-Geechee displays in the museum on Jekyll Island,’” Miller said. “That was a good indicator that they’re remembering what they’re learning.”
