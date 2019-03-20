Kerry Davis’s “Stop the Bleed” training at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School on Monday began with some myth busting.
Teachers and staff at the school spent Monday and Tuesday afternoons undergoing training to learn how to apply tourniquets to bleeding limbs, to potentially save the lives of students or others in the school during an emergency situation.
“How many of y’all have ever heard of a tourniquet before?” Davis asked early in the training Monday. Many raised their hands. “OK, how many of y’all have ever heard that if you put a tourniquet on, you’re going to lose that limb?”
Several kept their hands raised.
It’s a misperception many believe, said Davis, owner of Dark Angel Medical, a Colorado-based company that recently supplied St. Francis Xavier with a “Stop the Bleed” kit for every classroom. Davis came down from Colorado this week to provide free training on how to use the kits.
The Home & School Association at St. Francis, similar to a PTA organization, requested that the kits be placed in classrooms and then raised money to purchase the equipment.
The parents wanted teachers to be trained so students would be safer at school, said Jeni Groot-Begnaud, president of the Home & School Association.
And the teachers were willing to stay late for two days to complete the training, she said.
“Their day is over, and they are volunteering to stay two extra hours today and two extra hours tomorrow just to do this, and that’s amazing,” she said Monday. “We love our teachers … They’re putting in the hours because they care.”
Terry Mermann, the school’s principal, said student safety is a priority. The “Stop the Bleed” kits will now be available if a serious incident occurs.
“Even just for accidents that happen — a kid falls on the scissors or something like that — you never know,” he said.
In the training, Davis covered basic hemorrhage control. Hemorrhages are one of the biggest treatable killers in the United States, he said, with more than 30,000 people dying in the U.S. annually from hemorrhages.
The “Stop the Bleed” initiative, a public access hemorrhage control campaign, aims to make trauma kits more accessible and to ensure more people are trained in proper tourniquet use.
Kerry showed the teachers and staff the contents of the “Stop the Bleed” kits, which are basic trauma kits. He also demonstrated how to apply a tourniquet.
“When you identify the bleed, you can put it about two or three inches above the wound,” he said. “When you can’t identify the bleed, we’re gong to put it as high as we can on that limb.”
He also asked everyone to attempt to put a tourniquet on themselves.
“If it doesn’t hurt, it’s not on tight enough,” he told them. “… Get it on as tight as you can, because it’s going to take a lot of pressure to shut those arteries down.”
The tourniquet keeps blood in the body, he said, which will improve the victim’s ability to survive.
“The more blood you’ve got in the body, the more chance you’ve got of living,” he said.