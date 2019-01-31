St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick is joining others this week across the country to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.
The week has been celebrated through a variety of events at the school, including community outreach projects, a pancake breakfast and a bingo party. The week will wrap up Friday with a Grandparent’s Day celebration that will include student performances.
“It’s to increase awareness about Catholic education and really to celebrate our difference,” said Terry Mermann, principal at St. Francis Xavier. “We are a Catholic school. It’s gospel- centered, Christ-centered.”
Students invited their pastors and other church leaders from the various churches they attend around the community to a pizza lunch on Wednesday.
“We have so many kids from other faiths that come here, and I thought what better way to let the pastors come in and see what we do,” Mermann said. “And hopefully they will then become advocates for good Christian education here.”
Pastors from several denominations, including Presbyterian, Baptist, Lutheran and Episcopalian, joined the students for lunch.
“Some of the students who attend St. Francis are members at First Baptist, so their parents invited us to come,” said Chris Winford, senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Brunswick. “I’ve done this every year, for four years.”
Winford said he enjoys meeting the students at the school.
“It’s just fun to be with the kids, to learn what their favorite subject is, what their favorite food is, and they’re excited see us, as a pastor, in a different setting than at church,” he said. “It makes pastors seem like real people to them.”
Earlier this week, the students at St. Francis Xavier wrote letters to the fire and police departments to thank them for their service to the community. Today the school will collect canned goods for a food pantry.
The schoolwide Grandparent’s Day event always has high turnout, Mermann said, and allows the school to highlight its students’ accomplishments.
“Our eighth-graders will read their essays called ‘Lux Mundi,’ and it’s light of the world,” Mermann said. “… It’s a reflection on their experience in Catholic school and how, through that experience, they’ve become a light to the world.”
Catholic Schools Week aims to connect students across the country, Mermann said, and celebrate the ways in which these schools are set apart from others.
“It helps the kids know that they’re not alone,” he said. “There are Catholic schools around the nation, even though here in Brunswick we’re the only Catholic school.”