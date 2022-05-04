The white steel beam stood out from the grey and maroon ones that make up the new addition to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
Its color, along with the array of signatures and handprints covering all sides, marked its significance as the final beam to be placed at the top of the school’s construction site.
St. Francis Xavier hosted a “topping out” ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a big moment in a project that began six months ago but has been in the works for years.
The new building will encompass preschool through eighth grade and feature classrooms that have the latest technology. The new school will also have a cafetorium, computer lab, science lab, honors classrooms, library and music room.
The building will incorporate a blend of modern construction benefits and traditional architecture.
The campus will also include a new playground and play surfaces that will be self-contained with modern safety and security measures.
St. Francis Xavier students first attended school in a convent that also housed the nuns who taught them.
They moved into the school they’re in today on Union Street about 60 years ago.
The new building, set to open this year, will likely stand for decades into the future and serve as the next chapter in the school’s story.
“If you think about it, this building is going to take us into the next century, into the year 2100,” said Terry Mermann, principal of St. Francis Xavier. “Not only will you go to school here, but down the road your children will go to this school and eventually some of your grandchildren are going to go to this school.”
Construction on the new building began Nov. 15, 2021. Since then, more than 9,000 hours of labor on site has included pouring over 600 yards of concrete and placing 250 tons of steel.
The final beam placed at the top of the structure was also adorned with a tree and an American flag.
The tree signifies the construction reaching its highest point without any crew members being injured, said Matt Schivera, vice president of West Construction Company.
“Nobody’s had to put a Band-Aid on or anything,” he said. “It also provides good luck for future occupants, so it’s a great symbol that has gone on for many, many years with topping out ceremonies.”
The signatures and the handprints on the beam are a significant gesture, Mermann said.
“When you come back to visit when you’re in high school, you’ll be able to look up there and say, ‘My name is on that beam,’” he said. “And when you come back when you’re in college you’ll be able to look up and say, ‘My name is on that beam.’ And when you come back as a married young man or woman, you’ll be able to enroll your students into our school and say, ‘My name is up on top of that beam.’”
St. Francis Xavier is more than a school building, he said.
“St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is rooted in the Catholic faith,” Mermann said. “It’s a school that recognizes the dignity and worth of every student. And a school that encourages family involvement.”
The new building doesn’t alter the school history but will match the quality education the school has long provided, he said.
“All classes, all labs, all specials and electives will be under one roof,” Mermann said. “Our playground will be modern and safe. And as I’ve said, the new school will not change what we’ve been doing, but it will now reflect the exemplary education our students receive each and every day.”