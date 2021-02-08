St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick wrapped up its annual celebration of National Catholic Schools Week on Friday.
The week included a variety of programs and events, and offered an opportunity to celebrate Catholic school education.
Many of this year’s events had to be altered a little because of the pandemic, said Terry Mermann, principal of the school.
“We have a lot to be grateful for and celebrate with Catholic schools, even though there’s a pandemic,” he said. “God is always watching over us ,and as long as we put our trust in him things will be OK.”
Around 2 million students are enrolled in Catholic schools across the country, Mermann said, and the schools have a strong legacy of helping students become good citizens.
“We were established in 1900,” Mermann said. “The school was originally called St. Joseph’s School because the Sisters of St. Joseph ran the school, but then in the 1950s when we built this actual building, we changed the named to St. Francis Xavier because we’re supported so generously by the parishioners of St. Francis Xavier.”
For around 120 years, he said, the school has provided students with academic excellence, spiritual formation and the sense of service to others.
“Our students are successful,” Mermann said. “They contribute to and improve our own local community as well as the nation.”
On Monday, a group of students brought thank you notes to Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and local police officer and firefighters. Later in the week, the Knights of Columbus provided a hot dog lunch for the school, and the students participated or observed a geography bee and spelling bee.
One day was devoted to talking about career opportunities and another to creating videos for the students’ grandparents.
Jenny Bors, a seventh-grade student at St. Francis Xavier, said she looks forward to this week each year.
“It shakes up the school year with some fun activities that we normally don’t get to do,” she said. “I like interacting with and helping the younger grades, and that’s some thing we get to do a little bit more this week. And the service projects are always fun.”
Her mother, Erin, said the week is special for students and their families.
“The week kicked off with the celebration of mass where the students were featured,” she said. “At St. Francis Xavier, the kids are encouraged to be close knit with one another and held accountable to put God first. Catholic Schools Week is a fun tradition where the staff and students are able to participate in fun and enriching activities, which emphasize the importance of loving and serving one another and those outside the walls of the school.”
She said she hopes the week’s events help her students gain perspective on their personal blessings and the benefits of Catholic education.
“In my opinion, a rigorous academic environment that is coupled with the celebration of our faith each and every day is the best gift we can give our children,” she said. “This week celebrates Catholic education while highlighting the power of the lifelong values that the St. Francis Xavier students learn, ‘faith, excellence and service.’”