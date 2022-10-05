Pets of many shapes and sizes took over the small stretch of Reynolds Street behind St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick on Tuesday.
Dogs, cats, a tortoise — and stuffed animals — were brought forward for the annual Blessing of the Pets, a celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and of animals.
St. Francis of Assisi was born in the 12th century and lived in Italy. Francis, one of the most venerated religious figures in history, is remembered for his generosity to the poor and for his love for animals and nature.
“This is the feast of St. Francis of Assisi,” said Father Tim McKeown, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church, just before the students lined up with their pets and he offered them his blessing.
“He was a great patron of nature and of animals.”
Numerous stories have been shared about St. Francis’ respect and love for nature and peace.
“There was one time a town wasn’t listening to him while he preached, and he said, ‘Well, I’ll preach to the birds,’ and the birds would all gather around to listen,” McKeown said.
At St. Francis’ Blessing of the Pets, parents brought their dogs and cats and more from home at the end of the school day. Students had the chance to receive a blessing for their pets and introduce their classmates to their (mostly) furry friends.
The Blessing of the Pets is intended to allow students to celebrate nature and the world around them.
“It’s a great way we can enter into the spirituality of St. Francis of Assisi,” McKeown said.