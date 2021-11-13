St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick broke ground Friday on a new school building.
The planned facility will be a 30,000-square foot school in downtown Brunswick at Grant and Howe streets.
Bishop Stephen Parkes of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah told parents, students, school staff and others gathered for the ceremony that the new school will be a nice addition to the city’s entrance.
“I know a lot of work has been put in to making it something that is special and something very beautiful for God, and also for all of the young people, the students who will be coming here,” he said. “It’s really an honor for us as part of the Diocese of Savannah to be partnering with you and to be able to create something that will be here to stand as a welcome to the gateway of Brunswick.”
The $9 million project has been made possible by local donors.
“What an exciting day for the city of Brunswick, the community of St. Francis Xavier and the greater church,” said Carrie Jane Williamson, interim superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Savannah. “From the first moment that a student sets foot into a Catholic school, he or she ought to have the impression of entering a new school environment, one illuminated by the light of faith and having its own unique characteristics.
“Today, we gather to break ground on exactly that — a new environment illuminated by the light of faith and the faithful.”
The new school will boast the latest in modern design, she said, and meticulous thought has been given to the school’s features, which will include a broadcasting studio, contemporary spacious classrooms and comprehensive safety and security systems.
Terry Mermann, principal at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, said he was excited to see the school mark such a milestone.
“It’s so nice to see so many people here today who’ve contributed time, talent and treasure to get us to this special day,” he said.