St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick will soon begin construction on a new school building in downtown Brunswick.
The school’s leaders announced Friday plans for the new building, which will be located at the corner of Grant and Howe Streets. Construction is set to start at the end of the summer.
The proposed site is owned by the Diocese of Savannah.
The new school will feature a computer lab, science lab, new technology and spaces for fine arts. The facility will have an enrollment capacity of 300, giving St. Francis space to grow from its current 174-student enrollment.
“We just know that the new building will reflect the high standards and the high quality of the education that the students are receiving now,” said Terry Mermann, principal of St. Francis Xavier.
The current school building was constructed in 1958 and is the second one to house St. Francis Xavier students in Brunswick. The school was established in 1900 in a two-story house.
“The sisters lived upstairs, and they had four classrooms on...the bottom floor,” Mermann said. “They were teaching multiple grade levels … That’s where the tradition of academic excellence was started and has carried on ever since.”
The plan to build a new school has been in the works for years, Mermann said.
Bishop Gregory Hartmayer, the former Bishop of Savannah and now Archbishop of Atlanta, first suggested building a new school instead of renovating the current building.
“He said, ‘I’ve prayed about it and I really think that we should build a new school so that it can be there for the next 60 or 70 years like this one was,’” Mermann recalled. “So that’s what we did — we went back to the drawing board and we prayed about it.”
Community support contributed to the school reaching this important milestone, said Father Tim McKeown, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church.
He said the new school will be "better equipped and prepared" to continue the education of students.
School alumni and past and current parents have contributed funds along with the church parishes in Savannah and Brunswick. Fundraising will continue as the project moves forward.
The plan is to move into the new building in fall 2022.
“We just think that that is something good for our city as well as the Catholic Church and the educational community,” Mermann said.
St. Francis Xavier offers classes from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.