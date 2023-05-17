St. Francis new school
Buy Now

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick hosted a dedication ceremony May 6 to open its new school building. Construction on the new building began in November 2021.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

Carolina Wessel fondly recalls the time she spent years ago on the playground at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.

The Glynn Academy sophomore attended St. Francis through eighth grade before enrolling at Glynn Academy. Today, she’s a varsity runner on the GA cross country team, and she attributes her passion for running partly to a childhood spent playing outdoors.

More from this section

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…