Carolina Wessel fondly recalls the time she spent years ago on the playground at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
The Glynn Academy sophomore attended St. Francis through eighth grade before enrolling at Glynn Academy. Today, she’s a varsity runner on the GA cross country team, and she attributes her passion for running partly to a childhood spent playing outdoors.
This led Wessel to seek out and play an active role in the planning for a fundraising 5K/Fun Run event St. Francis Xavier will host this weekend to ensure its students continue having experiences like those Wessel enjoyed.
The school will host its first SFX 5K and Fun Run on Saturday to celebrate the opening of its new school building and to raise money for a playground at the school.
The 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the new school, 1129 Grant Street. The Fun Run will start at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration that will include local food trucks, games and awards for the runners.
“As a former St. Francis Xavier student, I spent hours running and playing tag on the playground. And now I’m continuing my passion for running as a member of the varsity cross-country team at Glynn Academy,” Wessel said. “To me, it made perfect sense to help organize a 5K/Fun Run and give our community the opportunity to ‘run for a playground at the beautiful new school. St. Francis Xavier School is over 100 years old, and this playground will be a part of the school for years and years to come.”
St. Francis celebrated the opening of its new school May 6. The school, which serves students in pre-K through eighth grade, includes a new computer lab, science lab, classrooms, library and music room.
“St. Francis has been an integral part of the downtown community since 1900,” said Audrey Chapman, a school parent and event organizer. “The school has long been at capacity and recently has completed a new school which will begin occupancy at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. The first Crusaders 5K and Fun Run was born this year to help fund the cost of the new playground on the new school grounds.”
The event this weekend is intended to celebrate the school, its history and alumni, many of whom have been top runners and athletes in the community.
Phillip Bulatao, who has broken Glynn Academy’s 5K record four times, will be among those running Saturday in the 5K.
Chapman said this event is among the many ways St. Francis continues to offer and support a quality educational experience to its students.
“St. Francis is excited to continue to provide an excellent academic foundation promoting spiritual formation and instilling within each student a desire to serve others,” she said. “We have been thrilled to receive the level of support and sponsorships from the community to benefit our new school.
“We are thankful to our many community members who have a genuine interest in the school’s success, many without a personal connection to the school. It is my hope the school can continue to help guide its students to be productive members of our community and beyond.”
To register for the event or donate to the fundraiser, visit www.sfxcs.org.