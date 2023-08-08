When students at St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic School return today, they will enjoy one sensory experience they haven’t experienced in years.
“It’s got that new car smell,’’ Principal Terry Mermann said of the church’s new school that will host its first day of classes.
The two-story building has a number of modern touches while retaining some of the old, the very old in fact.
The lights in the music room are backed by acoustic tiles that Mermann said will dampen the sound, and many of the shelves, tables and other heavy furnishings throughout the facility are on rollers to make them easy to move while sparing wear-and-tear to floors and backs.
The building has a lot of windows, including walls on both floors that overlook a love oak estimated to be 250 years old. The building was designed around the tree.
A new triangular window on the second floor provides a view of the church across the street where worshippers pass under a matching window on the way to mass. Glowing stained glass blocks match those in the church.
Walls are painted with chemical elements. Words for living and animals and a dividing wall and floor in one room give the appearance of ocean waves.
Construction on the building began in November 2021, and it was dedicated earlier this year.