St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Brunswick is hosting a voter drive and election education event on Saturday and invites everyone interesting in casting their vote to attend.
The drive will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., and will be held at 2101 Albany St.
Independent candidate for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney Keith Higgins will be at the even seeking the 1,200 signatures he needs to get on the ballot in the November general election. Higgins is running against Republican incumbent District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
For more information, contact the church at 912-302-9262.