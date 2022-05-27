As officer Joe Owens stepped out of the building Thursday afternoon, Deandre Smith met him at the door with a handshake, a hug and a gift card.
Smith was not going to let the Glynn County Schools police officer’s last day on the job at Golden Isles Elementary pass unnoticed. Himself a sworn officer who works at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Smith is thankful to have had a good cop like Owens safeguarding his two daughters and the rest of the students on the campus at 6045 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
“He’s just a nice guy, very genuine,” Owens said. “He makes sure the kids are all safe. We all really appreciate him.”
When Smith headed outside for the last detail of his 34-year career, it marked the end of another chapter in a local law enforcement saga that stretches back more than 120 years. Great-great grandfather John Owens’ start on the Brunswick police beat in 1898 initiated an unbroken line of local law enforcement officers in the Owens clan that ended Friday with traffic control duty outside of Golden Isles Elementary.
In between John and Joe, there have been three Glynn County sheriffs and a Brunswick police chief. Early on, Joe Owens heard the call to serve and protect in the tradition of his ancestors who walked the beat before him.
“I’ve had a long history of law enforcement to live up to,” said Owens, 65. “I’ve had it in my family, so the desire was strong. It just kind of drew me into law enforcement. I wanted to fill those shoes. And I know they are great shoes to fill.”
Law enforcement turned out to be a nice fit for Owens. He started as a young man with the Glynn County Police Department in 1979 and stayed on for a nearly three years. After a hiatus of nearly a decade, Owens reentered law enforcement as a deputy with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office in 1990. He retired in 2021 after more than 20 years the sheriff.
But Owens would not stay away from law enforcement for long.
He joined the county schools system’s police force in January 2012.
Owens remained on duty as a school cop until the last parent and child departed from Golden Isles Elementary on Friday.
“Joe Owens possesses a servant’s heart and treats people with respect,” said county schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. “He’s the kind of law enforcement officer that epitomizes the term peace officer. He’s reached the finish line of a decades-long career and the conclusion of a family legacy that spans over a century in Glynn County. I wish him all the best and he will be missed.”
Principal Tracy Reyna said Owens’ retirement ends a family tradition also at Golden Isles Elementary. Owens’ wife, Anne, works in the school cafeteria and his twin brother Johnny is a teacher there. Not to be left out, grandchildren Blake and Holden are pupils at the school. But Owens will be deeply missed by all the students and staff.
“What is so good about Joe is that anything you ask of him he does it happily,” Reyna said. “And he has such a great relationship with the kids. It’s like a family.”
Family ties run strong and deep with Owens. It dates back to the arrival of great-grandfather Patrick Owens in neighboring Darien from Ireland in the 1880s. The family law enforcement legacy that started with John Owens’ turn-of-the-century stint with the Brunswick Police Department was continued by his two sons. George M. Owens started with the city police department in 1905 but ended his career in law enforcement with a 12-year stint as county sheriff that ended in 1947. His brother, Robert Eugene Owens, served in Brunswick from 1905-29, the last 21 years as chief of police.
Additionally, Joe Owens’ grandfather, Mitchell E. Owens, served as sheriff here for 21 years, ending in 1968. Great Uncle Harry W. Owens took it from there, serving as sheriff from 1968-76.
Joe Owens’ three adult daughters all found a different calling, making their dad a proud poppa just the same. However, there are those grandchildren. A new chapter in the Owens Family law enforcement narrative might well be waiting in the next generation.
“That would be nice,” Joe Owens said.
Then he donned his yellow caution vest and stepped out into the middle of busy Altama Avenue. There he maintained order one more time as a stream of parents easing in and out traffic honked their horns, waived their hands and offered happy shoutouts to a law enforcement legend.
“He is winding up a stellar career protecting staff and students in Glynn County,” Ellis said. “I can’t think of a more noble and fitting role for Joe or the Owens legacy than that.”