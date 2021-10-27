The Glynn County Finance Committee agreed to recommend approval Tuesday to increase the budget to repair the Spur 25/Altama Connector intersection.
The request, if approved at the Nov. 4 meeting, will raise the cost for improvements by $168,000 because of the rising costs of materials and conducting business. The improvements conducted by Seaboard Construction will now cost more than $2.924 million.
Dave Austin, the county’s public works director, said the other option would be to rebid the project with no guarantee the price would be lower.
Work, at what is described as one of the worst intersections in Glynn County, is expected to begin in January.
In other business committee members recommended:
• Approval of the Responder 13-D mobile air supply trailer at a cost of $109,054. It will replace compressors more than 20 years old and can be hauled to different locations.
• Renewal of a Homeland Security Program grant of $16,480 for the purchase of equipment for the county police department’s SWAT team. There is no local match requirement.
• Acceptance of a 2021 Victims of Crime Act grant of $41,430. The funds support the crime victim liaison’s activities through Sept. 30, 2022. There is no local match requirement.
• A concession agreement to provide coin-operated laundry machines at Blythe Island Regional Park with CSC ServiceWorks, Inc.
• Allocating $9,984 — the remaining balance from the Wells Creek Road bridge repairs — to the St. Simons Island fishing pier rehabilitation program. The committee is also recommending an additional $20,000 for repairs to the pier that were not initially discovered when the work was planned.
• Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of more than $514,000 for continuation of the Sea Island Road ditch project. The funding will enable the county to add an additional 1,100 feet of piping.
• The purchase of five pickup trucks for $156,000 with three going to public works, one to parks and recreation and one to the building department.